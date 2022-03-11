Walmer woman escapes by scaling wall after being stabbed by robbers
With blood streaming from her face and body, a 60-year-old woman scaled the boundary wall of her Walmer home on Thursday morning to get away from her assailants.
The woman’s neighbours were startled by her desperate cries for help at about 8.30am...
