Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Company bosses accuse police of doing little to stop intimidation campaign perpetrators

Premium By Michael Kimberley and Kathryn Kimberley -

Outraged freight company owners are desperately trying to protect their drivers, who are being made to stop along the freeway before being pulled from their vehicles, running the risk of being pelted with stones should they fail to comply.



The owners believe the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) is responsible for the mayhem unfolding on Nelson Mandela Bay roads...