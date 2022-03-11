Tropical storm Gombe hits Mozambique, poses no threat to SA
While Mozambique braces itself as tropical storm Gombe hits, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Friday said there was no immediate indication the storm would affect SA.
The SAWS said Gombe had earlier this week moved over the northern parts of Madagascar and into the Mozambique channel.
“While in the channel, Gombe strengthened, reaching intense tropical cyclone strength just before making landfall in northern Mozambique. Gombe is now situated over the eastern parts of Nampula province, Mozambique.”
The weather bureau said Gombe was expected to weaken as it heads west of Mozambique.
“It is forecast to turn southeast before reaching Malawi and head back into the channel on Sunday, at which point it will re-intensify.
“There is still uncertainty about the exact track Gombe will take. However, the most likely projection is that it will remain in a south-easterly trajectory. As such, it poses no immediate direct threat to SA.”
Mozambique is no stranger to powerful tropical storms which have previously caused huge devastation.
In January, Mozambique was hit by tropical storm Ana which also hit Madagascar and Malawi, leaving dozens of people dead. The storm damaged infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.
