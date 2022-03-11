Rape and murder accused’s confession statement admitted as evidence

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



When a Gqeberha man boasted to a fellow inmate about having raped, robbed and murdered an elderly Summerstrand woman, he did not anticipate that his crude statements would come back to haunt him during trial.



Accused of the rape and murder of 85-year-old Hazel Higgins, Mnikeli Manzi’s alleged confession to police was this week admitted into evidence after a lengthy trial-within-a-trial...