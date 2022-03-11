News

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or do you need to call a friend? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
11 March 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. What was discussed? File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. What was discussed? File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You are the world leader in knowing the news, and everyone should be scared.

70-80:  News sanctions? You make the calls and all the decisions.

50-60: You’d be better off if knowing the news was a group project.

30-40: Send an SOS to an ally. You are in trouble.

0-20: Did your ally check your answers before you gave them?

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody”: Justice Zondo on allegations of ...

Most Read