Police seek help to find missing Gqeberha man

Police have called on the community to help trace a 34-year-old Salt Lake man who went missing on January 8.

Lorenzo Arnold was last seen at about 5pm on January 8 when he left his Barend Street home after an argument with his parents, and never returned.

His parents reported him missing on January 29.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bethelsdorp police station Constable Zenobia Ferreira on 060-809-9168 or 041-404-3062, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or by going to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE