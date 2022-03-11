Nelson Mandela Bay artists raise pressing issues at two-day indaba
Artists have raised concerns ranging from remuneration to representation during an arts indaba recently hosted at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton.
The two-day indaba aimed to tackle issues faced by Nelson Mandela Bay artists through partnering with the municipality and other role players in the sector...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.