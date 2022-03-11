News

Motherwell artist flies SA flag in US

Nyendwana's work to be exhibited in Florida after taking part in international festival

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
11 March 2022

A Motherwell visual artist flew the SA flag high in the US  when he took part in the annual World of Nations Festival last week. 

Sakumzi Nyendwana, 36, will further see his work exhibited at the Ritz Museum in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of a partnership between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Ritz Museum and Theatre and the Jacksonville Sister Cities’ Association. ..

