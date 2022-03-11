Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges

That leaves people in Alan’s position having to take out a new loan at a time when they very likely no longer qualify.

It is extremely important, if you co-own your home, that there is life cover or credit life cover in place to settle the outstanding debt, to avoid your having to sell the house.

Why you shouldn’t demand your refund as a debit card credit

Francis’s complaint featured the most misunderstood consumer right.

“I returned a garment to a store but the owner has refused to credit my debit card. He’s insisting I exchange it for something else.

“This is even though I returned it in perfect condition within 10 days.”

The Consumer Protection Act entitles you to return a defective product for your choice of refund, replacement or repair within six months of purchase.

However, if it’s a change-of-heart return of a product bought in a physical store, you have no legal rights at all, so you can’t demand a refund or anything else. Hence the offer of an exchange on the part of a retailer is a favour.

The part that stood out for me was Francis’ insistence that she be refunded by means of crediting the debit card she had used to pay for the garment. That is not advisable.

Here’s why: According to the Payments Association of SA (Pasa), refunds to single message transaction debit cards — the Electron and Maestro debit cards — are technically not possible in many cases.

It is possible on “dual message” cards such as MasterCard Debit, and therefore allowed by Pasa’s clearing rules.

However, according to Pasa, “from a risk mitigation point of view, there may be instances where the acquiring bank doesn’t allow merchants to process refunds”.

If you paid by debit card and you’re due a refund, it’s best to accept cash

Beware the illegal card payment price bump

A consumer complained to me this week about being made to pay R65 for a purchase from a retailer, despite the shelf price being R60. That extra R5 was levied because he had chosen to pay with a bank card.

Essentially what such stores are doing is passing on their bank fees to their customers, which is a contravention of the merchant agreement they signed with the bank which issued their point-of-sale (POS) machine.