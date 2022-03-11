Grisly details of man’s murder revealed in court

Devon Koen

Court reporter



Hit with fists, assaulted with a wooden plank and hit over the head five times with a spade before being loaded into the boot of his own car, Mkhululi Dube could not have foreseen the plot to kill him when he arrived at a house in Motherwell.



The harrowing details of how Dube was first assaulted, his lifeless body bundled into the boot of his VW Polo and dumped in bushes near St George’s Strand before being doused with petrol and set alight played out in the Gqeberha high court this week...