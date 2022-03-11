News

First Covid, now bubonic plague?

Nelson Mandela Bay health officials issue dire warning about potential results of illegal dumping in three townships

By Siyamtanda Capa - 11 March 2022

Poor hygiene and an increase in illegal dumping in Motherwell, Kamvelihle and Wells Estate townships could heighten the risk of a bubonic plague outbreak.

This was the warning from Nelson Mandela Bay public health officials during a confidential session of the portfolio committee last week...

