First Covid, now bubonic plague?

Nelson Mandela Bay health officials issue dire warning about potential results of illegal dumping in three townships

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Poor hygiene and an increase in illegal dumping in Motherwell, Kamvelihle and Wells Estate townships could heighten the risk of a bubonic plague outbreak.



This was the warning from Nelson Mandela Bay public health officials during a confidential session of the portfolio committee last week...