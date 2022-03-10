Woman in hospital after Walmer house robbery

A 60-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after being stabbed during a house robbery in her Walmer home.

Neighbours of Bernie Swanepoel, mother of Gqeberha musician Gino Lee, were startled by her cries for help at about 8.30am.

A witness who declined to be named said Swanepoel was seen by her helper jumping over the wall with blood coming from her head and covering her body.

When they rushed over to her, Swanepoel alerted them to a robbery at her house and confirmed she had been stabbed by one of the robbers.

“The wall between our houses is quite high but she managed to climb it. When our domestic worker notified us, we immediately called the police and Atlas Security.

“She was lying on the ground, with blood everywhere.

“She said three men with balaclavas had come into her house and tied her and her gardener up but she managed to get away and that’s how she got onto our property,” the witness said.

According to the neighbour, the robbers had seemingly attempted to take Swanepoel’s car but left it behind when they failed to open the gate.

“From my understanding, [Swanepoel] thought it was the garden service arriving and she opened [the gate] but then the guys came in, wearing balaclavas,” the neighbour said.

Swanepoel’s husband had already left for work at the time of the incident.

Gino Lee said he had received the news while in Cape Town and made arrangements to fly to Gqeberha on Thursday.

“There was a break-in at my house and my mom was assaulted but she is in hospital now and she’s OK.

“That’s all I know at the moment,” he said.

Police were not immediately available for comment. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

HeraldLIVE