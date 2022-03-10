‘We will fight for our one basic human right’
Grogro community determined to have electricity, even if it is illegal
Grogro informal settlement residents say they will fight to keep their one basic human right — access to electricity — even if it means going the illegal route.
They say they have not received any service delivery from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality since 1980...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.