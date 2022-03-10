Teen wages war on Kariega’s potholes

Tired of his mom having to negotiate road hazards on way to school, Divan du Preez gets stuck in with dad and brother to fix the problem

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A Kariega teen, fed up with his mother having to swerve to avoid hitting potholes on their daily trip to school, is on a mission to fix pothole-ridden streets for motorists in the Garden Town.



Instead of complaining about the problem, Hoërskool Brandwag pupil Divan du Preez put his money, time and effort where his mouth is by fixing the potholes, one by one. ..