METRO MATTERS | Underground leak leaves Booysen Park properties damaged
Several Booysen Park residents were left guessing whether an underground leak that left their properties damaged had actually been fixed on Wednesday as water continued to seep into their gardens and garages.
Tiles inside the Ganger Street houses have also started to lift because of the leak, which was first noticed by residents in January...
