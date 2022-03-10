Man accused of mother’s murder allegedly claimed devil made him do it

Jacksonville resident also charged with killing his landlord 13 years earlier

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Nelson Mandela Bay man accused of murdering his mother, apparently because “the devil told him to do it”, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.



Peter Lyons, 52, from Jacksonville, faces a further count of murder after he allegedly killed his landlord in 2006...