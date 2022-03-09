‘Very real prospect’ Terblanche will be jailed — judge

Another bail bid by businessman accused of killing wife fails

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Murder accused Arnold Terblanche’s shocking revelation that he disposed of his assets so his wife would not be able to get her hands on his money when they divorced has caused a judge to question his conduct regarding legal proceedings.



With that in mind and finding the welfare of his son not to be an exceptional circumstance, judge Glenn Goosen dashed Terblanche’s hope for freedom for the second time on Tuesday...