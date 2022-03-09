Seeking SA’s real hot dogs

Vienna, hot dog or worsie, whatever you choose to call it, most South Africans recognise the lunchtime snack from their youth and now Eskort is recognising 12 local icons with its “Real Hot Dogs of Mzansi” awards.

The awards aim to show appreciation for the people, places and experiences that shape SA.

First on the honours list of is beloved local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, whose signature style is captured through a slapstick hot dog recipe featuring an Eskort cheese griller, crispy onions, bacon and a knitted wool jersey.

Eskort marketing manager Marcelle Pienaar said they had an award category and product for each of the 12 chosen personalities.

“More award winners will be unveiled throughout the month on social media, with an exciting line-up that includes the who’s who of SA.”

Pienaar said in addition to the individuals being recognised, each award would acknowledge significant events taking place in the country.

“Our central goal is to recognise the famous and infamous events that have defined who we are as a nation — whether this be the things we love, or the things we love to hate.

“By commemorating these common experiences in a playful and quirky way, we believe that our awards will resonate strongly with all South Africans, no matter who you are or where you live.”

Pienaar said the awards were also aimed at bringing people together with typical SA humour.

Eskort is SA's leading pork manufacturer and was established in 1917.

According to its website, during mid-1917, a group of nine people gathered at the Plough Hotel in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, to discuss the establishment of a bacon curing factory in the area.

In August 1917 the Farmer’s Co-operative Bacon Factory Limited was founded and building commenced on the banks of the Bushman’s River in Estcourt.

The factory was officially opened on June 6 1918 by General Louis Botha.

