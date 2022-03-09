SA records zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24-48 hours: NICD

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded in SA in the past 24 to 48 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This was based on the latest national health department data, the institute said.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today the department reports 16 deaths and of these, none occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.