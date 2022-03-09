Routine furniture delivery turned bloody, court hears

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



The harrowing ordeal of a how a routine furniture drop-off in Zwide turned deadly when three men allegedly fatally shot a security escort and the driver of the delivery truck, was relived in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.



A witness to the shooting took to the stand as the double murder trial of Lwando Elvis Lengisi, 31, Simphiwe Tame, 24, and Madoda Lose, 33, started. ..