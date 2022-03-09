Robotic technology to reduce erectile dysfunction caused by prostate surgery

When Owen Apollis was diagnosed with prostate cancer at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town a year ago, his worst fear was having surgery to remove the cancer.

“I had heard having surgery is quite painful and one has to be in hospital for many days.”

However, to his surprise on the second day after surgery he was walking on his own and on the third day the 61-year-old from Mitchells Plain was at home performing household chores and assisting his wife with the dishes, thanks to the new robotic technology doctors used to dissect the tumour.

Apollis was one of the first five public sector patients in the country and Africa to have prostatectomies using da Vinci robotic technology. The R38m machine, which has been used in the private sector for several years, removes cancer cells more precisely without opening a wound in the affected area. Not only does it spare nerves from surgery-associated damage, but its nature as a keyhole surgery provides for quicker healing.