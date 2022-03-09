Relief as little Clewen receives life-saving surgery after a month

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



After a terrifying month-long wait during which his health drastically deteriorated, a young Kariega boy finally received the life-saving ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt surgery he needed at Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday morning.



It was joy and celebrations all round as Clewen Smith, 6, was wheeled out of theatre...