Relief as little Clewen receives life-saving surgery after a month

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
09 March 2022

After a terrifying month-long wait during which his health drastically deteriorated, a young Kariega boy finally received the life-saving ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt surgery he needed at Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday morning.

It was joy and celebrations all round as Clewen Smith, 6, was wheeled out of theatre...

