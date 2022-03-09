Fire in Parsons Ridge area now under control

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned motorists in the Parsons Ridge area to proceed with caution after a bushfire broke out in the vicinity on Wednesday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke skyward.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said emergency services received a call about the fire at about 2pm and firefighters were immediately dispatched.

He said the fire had since been brought under control and no injuries or damage to property had been reported.

“A property near to the fire was doused with water to prevent fire damage,” Baron said.

“Heavy smoke has been reported in the area and motorists are advised to keep a safe following distance and to ensure their vehicles’ fog lamps are on.”

Reports were received that the fire, fanned by the wind, had spread over a large bushy area, with residents using buckets of water to help douse the flames.

