Family fears charred body may be son who was witness in gang murder case
When 17-year-old Caywin Neff, from Gelvandale, became a key witness in a suspected gang murder, he was allegedly told that he would be placed in witness protection.
Two months later, however, police discovered the charred remains of an unidentified male in the bushes between Oceanview and Openview in Malabar. ..
