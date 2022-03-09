ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane’s application to reverse CR17 report judgment

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to rescind, or reverse, its own judgment that set aside her CR17 report, saying in a terse two-line order that “no case has been made out for rescission”.

The infamous CR17 report — set aside in full by the ConCourt in a scathing judgment — was the one that required the disclosure of the donations made to the CR17 campaign, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected president of the ANC in 2017.

The apex court ruled on Wednesday: “The Constitutional Court has considered this application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission.”

In her report, she had revealed that millions of rand — over R200m, she said in her heads of argument to the ConCourt — was received by the campaign, and remarked that it exposed the president to “the risk of some sort of state capture” and found there was merit in the suspicion of money laundering.

The ConCourt’s judgment setting aside the report was particularly harsh on the way Mkhwebane had referred the Executive Ethics Code in her report, saying she had “changed the wording of the code so as to match with the facts”.