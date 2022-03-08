Woman accused of husband’s hit murder appears in court

Man allegedly lured from Booysen Park house and shot outside his yard

A Kwazakhele woman who allegedly orchestrated her husband’s brazen murder outside his Booysen Park home, where he was shot dead, has been asked to plead to the charges alongside her alleged co-conspirator.



Ntombizodwa Solwandle and Masixole Nyaba appeared side-by-side in the Gqeberha high court on Monday where they face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...