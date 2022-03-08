News

WATCH LIVE | SIU and Digital Vibes go before Special Tribunal

By TimesLIVE - 08 March 2022

The Special Investigating Unit believes it may be able to retrieve R5.5m from six entities and individuals who are alleged to have received money from Digital Vibes.

The Special Tribunal is on Tuesday hearing what is called a joinder application in the matter concerning the health department tender scandal.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school

Most Read