WATCH LIVE | SIU and Digital Vibes go before Special Tribunal
The Special Investigating Unit believes it may be able to retrieve R5.5m from six entities and individuals who are alleged to have received money from Digital Vibes.
The Special Tribunal is on Tuesday hearing what is called a joinder application in the matter concerning the health department tender scandal.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.