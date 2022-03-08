News

WATCH | Eastern Cape finance MEC Mvoko presents budget

08 March 2022

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko delivers his 2022-2023 budget speech in Bhisho on Tuesday where he outlines plans to turn the ailing Eastern Cape economy around.

EASTERN CAPE BUDGET SPEECH 2022 Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and...

Posted by Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury on Tuesday, March 8, 2022
