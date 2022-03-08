Warning shot fired as tempers flare on Kragga Kamma Road over illegal connections

Tempers flared and a warning shot was fired by police in Kragga Kamma Road near the Gro-Gro informal settlement on Tuesday evening when residents were found to be illegally connecting electricity from a Telkom electricity box.

Police said while it was initially believed that cable theft was in progress, a K9 unit member attending to the scene at about 5.45pm instead encountered residents making the illegal connections .

The Gro-Gro settlement lies between Theescombe and Sherwood.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “The crowd of about 50 people were addressed and warned that it was illegal and dangerous to connect the electricity; however they became aggressive and threatening towards the officer who was alone with his dog.

“Backup was requested. Some of the people, armed with knives and sticks, started to advance towards the police officer. His police dog was kicked and hit with the sticks. The officer retreated from the crowd and fired a warning shot into the grass to ward them off while waiting for backup to arrive.”

Naidu said the number of people grew to about 150. They then blocked off the road with burning tyres and tree stumps.

“Neighbouring stations and Public Order Policing arrived. The crowd was addressed and they dispersed. No-one was injured and the road was reopened,” Naidu said.

Theescombe resident and chair of the local ratepayers' association, Geert Jansingh, had to keep the calm between the police and Gro-Gro residents.

Jansingh said people of the settlement had been requesting electricity for more than 10 years and they had now resorted to making illegal connections

“Last night [Monday] a fire broke out about 6-7pm in the undergrowth (dry grass). The fire brigade had to stop the fire and disconnect some of the illegally connected wires that were sparking,” he said.

“Today [Tuesday] they (Gro-Gro residents) were back to reconnect the wires.

“There was a police officer who was watching.

“I think he started to get intimidated when the crowd was heading towards the him. He fired a warning shot. At that stage they [residents] were starting to drag bits of branches that were cut to block the road,” Jansingh said.