News

Three held for public violence after SMME protest in Gqeberha

By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 March 2022
Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road. A group of protesters then moved to Baywest Mall in the hope of getting the attention of public works minister Patricia de Lille, who is in on an oversight visit
SMME PROTESTS: Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road. A group of protesters then moved to Baywest Mall in the hope of getting the attention of public works minister Patricia de Lille, who is in on an oversight visit
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the SMMEs blocked the road between 6.30am and 7am.

“Public Order Policing attended and stun grenades were fired to disperse the crowd.

“Three people were arrested for public violence,” Naidu said.

Local Business Committee members said they had opted to protest following the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s alleged failure to address their grievances after a meeting about a petition  they submitted to the municipality last week.

Among their key demands is to take a 30% cut of all municipality infrastructure projects.

A group of protesters have also  taken their strike to Baywest Mall, where public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille is conducting an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school

Most Read