Teenager arrested for murder of couple related to 'The Voice SA' season 2 winner Craig Lucas

Western Cape police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a couple related to The Voice SA season two winner Craig Lucas.

According to the police, Warren and Arlene Lucas, both aged 37, were shot dead on Sunday evening in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights, Brackenfell.

“According to reports, Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

He said police were investigating a double murder case.

The boy would be sent for evaluation, he said.

“Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The family of the deceased confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene.”

