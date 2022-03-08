Surprise twist as murder accused turns state witness

In a surprise turn of events, one of the five men accused of the brutal murder of a Motherwell man whose burnt remains were discovered in bushes at St Georges Strand turned state witness when his trial was meant to start on Monday.



While Siyamthanda Plaatjie, 21, decided to testify on behalf of the state, his co-accused Phumlani Zamani, 34, Sibongiseni Hlulani, 39, Luvuyo Plaatjie, age unknown, and Akhona Xhomani, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of drugs and defeating or obstructing the course of justice...