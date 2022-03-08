SPCA broke amid rabies outbreak

Kariega unit forced to cuts back services as funds try up

By Guy Rogers and Tremaine van Aardt -

There has been a sharp spike in rabies in Nelson Mandela Bay and at the same time one of the area’s main shelters has been forced to drastically cut back on services because of a lack of funding and no clarity from the metro as to when — or if — its contract will be renewed.



The Animal Anti-Cruelty League shelter in the northern areas has also described chaotic scenes, with spiralling rabies cases together with an epidemic of abandoned animals, an undermanned dog unit and an unsupportive metro public health department...