Shocking levels of pollution in Nelson Mandela Bay rivers

Councillors express concern over dangerously high counts of bacteria

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Dangerous levels of bacteria have been picked up in Nelson Mandela Bay rivers with the popular Swartkops recording E. coli — faecal matter from either animals or humans — of more than 242,000/100ml in October.



The Baakens River had a similar reading of more than 242,000/100ml, while weekly tests in the same month found the Malabar turn-off just off the Papenkuils River to have 18,700/100ml E. coli...