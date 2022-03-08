Shocking levels of pollution in Nelson Mandela Bay rivers
Councillors express concern over dangerously high counts of bacteria
Dangerous levels of bacteria have been picked up in Nelson Mandela Bay rivers with the popular Swartkops recording E. coli — faecal matter from either animals or humans — of more than 242,000/100ml in October.
The Baakens River had a similar reading of more than 242,000/100ml, while weekly tests in the same month found the Malabar turn-off just off the Papenkuils River to have 18,700/100ml E. coli...
