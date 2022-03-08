Scrap metal dealer arrested in third recent copper bust

Police arrested a scrap metal dealer and confiscated 120kg of copper at his premises in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said visible policing members acted on information about a scrap metal dealer who was alleged to be illegally trading in copper in Makhanda.

“The consignment was already packed and ready to be delivered in Gqeberha this morning, when police in possession of a search warrant pounced on the premises.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a dealer has contravened the Second-Hand Goods Act. Police seized 120kg of copper for further investigation,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said the 59-year-old dealer is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon on a charge of theft.

“Stakeholders like Telkom, Eskom, Transnet and the local municipality were contacted and invited to come and identify some of the copper items that were seized during the arrest.”

Sarah Baartman district commander Brig John Lebok commended members for their well-co-ordinated and swift action leading to the arrest.

Lebok said scrap metal dealers have to follow the law and keep registers of all their transactions.

“Each customer must furnish a copy of their identity book with address details to the dealer, who in turn has to keep those records in the registers to combat theft of copper by unscrupulous thieves and robbers hell-bent on making a quick buck while other community members suffer,” Lebok said.

This is the third recent bust.

On March 2 the Hawks arrested former heavyweight boxer Pierre Coetzer — known for his high-profile fights with Riddick Bowe and Frank Bruno — along with his business partner for alleged contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act and contravention of the National Environmental Act.

Coetzer, 60, and Pieter Venter, 50, were released on bail of R5,000.

“Their apprehension comes after an employee, Vernon Michael van der Mescht, 56, was arrested last month at their business premises where a truck loaded with copper blisters [valued at R4.6m] was impounded by authorities during a multidisciplinary operation in Randfontein,” said spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“Authorities conducted an operation in November last year which emanated from information received on allegations that a copper manufacturing company, P&P Commodities in Randfontein, was operating and melting copper without a second-hand goods permit, foundry/refinery licence, combustion licence or any other environmental permit or licences.

“The business was successfully closed down and copper operations were halted pending their approval for any valid environmental permit or licence application. During this period, the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development served the accused with a non-compliance notice.”

The arrests came after the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Krugersdorp received intelligence that P&P Commodities was back in business.

Coetzer and Venter are expected back in court on March 16 where they will be joined by co-accused, Van der Mescht, who was also freed on bail of R5,000.

On March 5, two men were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department for alleged possession of stolen copper in Bramley.

The copper belongs to Transnet and Prasa, and the theft caused an estimated R3m worth of damage to infrastructure, said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

TimesLIVE