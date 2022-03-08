News

Perly poaching suspect appears in Plett court

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
08 March 2022

An alleged perlemoen poacher appeared in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of possession of abalone.

Thembelani Hawule, 35, was arrested on Thursday by Flying Squad members along the N2 after they were alerted to possible illicit poaching activities near The Crags, just outside Plettenberg Bay...

