Neighbour recalls seeing murdered man moments before he was shot
Moments before being shot dead outside his house in an alleged hit orchestrated by his wife, Mnoneleli Solwandle was seen chatting on his cellphone outside his house by a neighbour.
Within a few minutes, Solwandle was lying dead outside the yard of his Marikana township home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.