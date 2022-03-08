Mabuyane opens case after ‘house comes under surveillance by drone’
ANC provincial task team convener Oscar Mabuyane has opened a case with the police, claiming a drone had hovered over his house in East London, arguing his privacy and security were being invaded.
Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli told the DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) this was being investigated by the Hawks, who confirmed the matter was under investigation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.