Gqeberha teen’s heart fixed after 16 years on waiting list
Walmer township's Zithobile Dayile recovering at home after successful surgery
A Gqeberha teen who has been on the heart surgery waiting list for 16 years has finally received the life-saving operation he has been dreaming of for most of his life.
Zithobile Dayile, 17, from Walmer township, is recovering at home after his successful operation a few weeks ago...
