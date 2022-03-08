Former Gqeberha cricketer to head up new Boardwalk Mall
Grey and NMU alumnus returns to roots after sporting career cut short by serious illness
A debilitating illness put an abrupt end to his budding cricket career in 2019, when Solo Nqweni was unsure if he would ever walk again, never mind bowl on the pitch.
But his true fighting spirit continued and now Nqweni will return to his Gqeberha roots as general manager of the new R500m Boardwalk Mall...
