Family doubts teen hanged herself on pylon

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A Schauderville family has been left devastated after a 17-year-old girl was found hanging from an electricity pylon on Sunday morning.



While the police say no foul play is suspected, the family is convinced Cavell Kaylin Alexander did not take her own life and that her death is possibly linked to two men who allegedly stole a cellphone from their home two days earlier...