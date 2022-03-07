Police appeal for help in tracing missing Motherwell man

After a 63-year-old Motherwell man went missing more than three months ago, police have again urged the community to assist in locating him.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Sibenya Nkewana went missing on December 1 2021.

She said he was last seen in the NU9 area and never returned home.

“Nkewana was clad in a pair of khaki trousers, a black T-shirt and a black jacket at the time of his disappearance.

“He is about 1.5m tall and his weight is about 55kg.”

She said anyone with information that could assist in finding him was urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bongani Gwili on 082-388-5376, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or contact their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE