PODCAST | A chain of failures: the murder of Poppie van der Merwe

As the true horror surrounding Poppie’s death unravelled in the media, South Africans demanded to know how and why the girl had been so significantly failed by the system.

In episode 75 of True Crime South Africa, we explore the devastating circumstances that this child, and many like her, live through on a daily basis and why so many people looked the other way.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

