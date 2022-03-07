‘Please, save our son’

Desperate plea from parents of boy, 6, who needs life-saving shunt surgery

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



The parents of a young boy who urgently needs life-saving ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt surgery feared that he might die because Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital had no shunts available for the past month for doctors to perform the procedure.



Every day that goes by without Clewen Smith, 6, having the surgery means that the fluid continues to build up in his brain...