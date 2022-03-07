‘Please, save our son’
Desperate plea from parents of boy, 6, who needs life-saving shunt surgery
The parents of a young boy who urgently needs life-saving ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt surgery feared that he might die because Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital had no shunts available for the past month for doctors to perform the procedure.
Every day that goes by without Clewen Smith, 6, having the surgery means that the fluid continues to build up in his brain...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.