Manhunt for KZN man allegedly linked to murder of two girls

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
07 March 2022
An Ulundi man is wanted in connection with the murder of two girls. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to the brutal murder of two girls, aged six and 14, in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man is also wanted on kidnapping charges.

“It is alleged that on March 3 at 7pm, two girls aged six and 14 were kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi.

“On the following day the body of a six-year-old girl was found strangled and with assault injuries.

“Yesterday, the body of a 14-year-old girl was also found. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

