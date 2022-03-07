KwaNobuhle man celebrates 10 years of helping youth find jobs

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Inspired by his own hardships of furthering his studies and securing a job, a 30-year-old KwaNobuhle man decided to start a web page to assist local youth to find jobs and learnerships.



Luvuyo Myataza, founder of the Masisebenzisane job portal, finished matric in 2012...