‘Is that cremation ash in my water tank?’

Residents near the Despatch Crematorium are worried about more than the foul smell

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The sickening smell of human flesh and hair burning wafts into their homes — and now some Despatch residents believe cremation ash has landed in their rain water tanks.



“We are drinking water with the ashes of dead bodies,” Kierie Slabbert, who has a rainwater tank in his yard, about 800m from the crematorium, said...