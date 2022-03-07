Grant to be given to KZN rural and township businesses affected by July unrest — here's how you can apply

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says the province is offering R10m worth of grants to rural and township businesses affected by the violent riots and looting in the province in July last year.

Zikalala was speaking during a media session on Sunday where he gave an update on the province's progress amid the Covid-19 pandemic and after the unrest.

Businesses and properties were destroyed during the unrest, resulting in job losses.

HOW MUCH IS THE GRANT?

The premier said the grant will be capped at R20,000 per shop and will assist more than 500 shops across the province with trading stock.

ARE THERE ANY EXCEPTIONS?

The stock assistance excludes liquor products.

WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?

The department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs and the KZN provincial government approved an intervention aimed at providing relief for businesses in townships and rural areas.

“The funding intervention addresses the challenges faced by rural and township businesses which were affected but left out due to underreporting during the July mayhem. The provincial government has since reprioritised R10m for a grant targeting these businesses,” said Zikalala.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Application forms are available at the offices of the economic development, tourism and environmental affairs department.

HOW WILL THEY MAKE SURE ONLY THOSE WHO REALLY NEED THE GRANT GET IT?

Applications will be vetted to ensure the grant is received by qualifying and deserving businesses.

WHAT IF I WANT TO EXPAND MY BUSINESS?

Zikalala also announced the establishment of a provincial government-approved loan for businesses owners wanting to expand their businesses and participate in economic growth in the province.

“This fund will provide shops and general dealers with support to transform their businesses into viable shopping outlets offering a one-stop shopping experience.”

HOW MUCH WILL THESE LOANS BE?

“The loan amounts will be anything up to R100,000 per qualifying shop and the shops will be supported with pay-point machines at no cost to the shop owner,” said Zikalala.