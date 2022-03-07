News

Go-to doctor for pregnant moms retires

After bringing thousands of babies into the world, Dr Louis Leipoldt hangs up his stethoscope

Premium
Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
07 March 2022

After many decades of putting his heart and soul into his practice for the betterment of his patients, the well-known and much-loved Dr Louis Leipoldt has retired.

His decision to shut his large and successful medical practice was met with tears when he officially hung up his stethoscope last week. ..

