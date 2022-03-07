Ed-U-College pupils get dirty to clean up their city

In a bid to join hands, fight for a cleaner city and instil a sense of responsibility into young minds, Ed-U-College has launched an ongoing campaign, starting in Central.

The school believes it is important to instil a culture of responsibility in pupils as they grow up so they can teach their peers and even the elderly in society.

Pupils and staff members cleaned up litter from the front of the municipal offices right up to the corner of Govan Mbeki Avenue and Russell Road on Friday morning.

The initiative started in February.

Deputy principal Witness Roya said the children participated in school activities that would add value to the community.

“After many social activities had to be put on hold due to Covid-19 protocols, the college felt the need to bring cheer to the community after restrictions were lifted,” he said.

He said to give back to the community, and not just Central, was the small way in which pupils were being moulded to become responsible adults.

Roya said the first cleanup was on February 11, the anniversary of late former SA president Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990.

He said that since Mandela was the epitome of ubuntu, it was only fitting that, on such a day, they would try to emulate his humanity and humility by doing good.

“It was a happy coincidence that this campaign fell on the commemoration of Mandela’s release.

“At Ed-U College, we work as a team and we are very hopeful that more initiatives are on the way,” Roya said.

Ed-U-College principal Malanie Ferreira-Castelyn said the initiative also formed part of the school’s participation in the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with goal 11 being sustainable cities and communities.

She said the goal of the initiative was to create awareness to drive a global change and to reduce environmental pollution and encourage positive behaviour among communities to contribute towards a cleaner environment.

“Ed-U-College learners and teachers are ambassadors of this initiative in taking the message and awareness to their places of residence,” Ferreira-Castelyn said.

She said the school respected and acknowledged the global environmental challenges faced in today’s society from climate change to the impact of litter on nature and oceans.

